Tucker Carlson Blames Trump for Backing “Israeli” Strikes on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

American journalist Tucker Carlson has harshly criticized President Donald Trump for supporting recent “Israeli” airstrikes on Iran, warning the move could trigger an all-out Middle East war.

The strikes, carried out early Friday by “Israeli” jets targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, provoked a retaliatory wave of drones and missiles from Tehran aimed at “Israeli” cities.

The military escalation threatens to derail revived negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, which Trump reinitiated earlier this year. In what he ominously called his “final newsletter before all-out war,” Carlson, a prominent Trump supporter during the 2024 election, said the US is “complicit in the act of war.”

“Even if American forces didn’t pull the trigger, years of military aid and weapons shipments to ‘Israel’—which Trump just boasted about on Truth Social—clearly implicate the US in last night’s aggression,” Carlson wrote. He added that US officials were aware of the planned strikes and assisted in facilitating them.

On social media, Carlson claimed the central issue is no longer about picking sides between Iran and "Israel" but between “warmongers and peacemakers.” He named figures such as Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, and Republican donors Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson as part of the warmonger faction pushing for further US military involvement.

Despite official denials from the US State Department, Trump admitted he had prior knowledge of the strikes and praised them as “excellent,” while blaming Iran for escalating tensions and for rejecting terms of his new nuclear deal proposal.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani declared that the US and other "Israeli" allies “share full responsibility for the consequences” of the attack, further underscoring global fears that the situation could spiral into wider conflict.