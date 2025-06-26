- Home
Iran’s Swift Response: Imam Khamenei Appoints New Military Commanders After Martyrdoms
12 days ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso
In the wake of the martyrdom of top Iranian military leaders in the recent “Israeli” airstrikes, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei acted decisively by appointing new high-ranking commanders to ensure continuity and strength within Iran’s armed forces.
The new appointments reflect Iran’s resilience and strategic readiness in the face of ongoing threats.
