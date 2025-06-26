US Gave “Israel” 100s of Laser-Guided Missiles Knowing They Would Be Used Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States quietly delivered hundreds of advanced laser-guided missiles to the "Israeli" entity, knowing that the projectiles would be used by it towards attacking Iran.

The Middle East Eye [MEE] news and analysis website carried the report on Saturday, identifying its sources as US officials, and naming the projectiles in question as air-to-surface Hellfire missiles.

“There is a time and place for Hellfires. They were useful to 'Israel' [as it was seeking to strike the Islamic Republic],” a senior American military official told the website.

The US also provided the entity with the missiles, knowing that their features specifically armed Tel Aviv for surgical strikes, it added.

Also on Friday, the US president, himself, confirmed in remarks to Reuters that he and his team knew the attacks were coming. "We knew everything,” Donald Trump said.

Observers, meanwhile, note that reports of Washington’s unstinting arms support - aimed at further equipping the entity to better target the Islamic Republic - have emerged, despite the United States being engaged in indirect talks with Iran, ostensibly to give diplomacy a chance.

The MEE further reported that the Trump administration had prior knowledge of the plan for “months.”

The Islamic Republic has responded by firing dozens of missiles and drones towards sensitive and strategic targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The retaliation began on Friday and lasted into Saturday, when a new wave of Iranian missiles began targeting the entity.

Iran has, meanwhile, hailed the reprisal as a “major blow” to the entity, and vowed that it is well capable of repeating the operation.

Providing the pledge in a televised interview on Saturday, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, a senior advisor to the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], said the reprisal, codenamed Operation Truthful Promise III, had witnessed the forces successfully strike at least 150 "Israeli" targets, including critically strategic bases.