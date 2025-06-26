- Home
Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was martyred in a June 13, 2025 “Israeli” airstrike.
He is remembered as a symbol of resistance and a steadfast protector of Iran’s sovereignty and regional standing.
