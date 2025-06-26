Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 12 days ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was martyred in a June 13, 2025 “Israeli” airstrike.

He is remembered as a symbol of resistance and a steadfast protector of Iran’s sovereignty and regional standing.

Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

 

Israel Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

12 days ago
Iran’s Swift Response: Imam Khamenei Appoints New Military Commanders After Martyrdoms

Iran’s Swift Response: Imam Khamenei Appoints New Military Commanders After Martyrdoms

12 days ago
Major General Mohammad Bagheri: Architect of Iran’s Defense and Martyr of Resistance

Major General Mohammad Bagheri: Architect of Iran’s Defense and Martyr of Resistance

13 days ago
Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations in Lebanon Since November 2024

Ceasefire Breached: Documenting “Israeli” Violations in Lebanon Since November 2024

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot