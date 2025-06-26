Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

IRG Missiles Hit Sources of “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

IRG Missiles Hit Sources of “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran
folder_openIran access_time 12 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] confirmed that a series of "Israeli" military targets were hit in Operation Truthful Promise III, including airbases used in attacks against Iran and military-industrial sites involved in weapons production for "Israeli" war efforts.

The IRG Aerospace Force deployed a combined array of precision-guided ballistic missiles and drones, striking deep into the occupied territories.

According to the statement released on Thursday night, the, these included key "Israeli" military facilities and missile production centers linked to operations against resistance forces and the people of Gaza and Palestine, according to reports.

The IRG said field reports, satellite imagery, and intercepted communications confirm dozens of strategic impacts, stressing that despite claims, "Israel" failed to intercept the missile waves.

Citing Imam Ali Khamenei’s order and public demand for justice, the IRG emphasized that this is just part of Iran’s response to the “shedding of innocent blood.”

The statement concluded with a warning: Iran’s security is a red line, and any attack will be met with decisive retaliation.

Iran IRG OperationTruthfulPromise

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Missiles Hit Sources of “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

IRG Missiles Hit Sources of “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

12 days ago
Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

Major General Hossein Salami: Martyr of Resistance and Guardian of Iran’s Defense

12 days ago
Iran’s Swift Response: Imam Khamenei Appoints New Military Commanders After Martyrdoms

Iran’s Swift Response: Imam Khamenei Appoints New Military Commanders After Martyrdoms

12 days ago
Senior IRG Official: At Least 150 “Israeli” Targets Hit During Op. Truthful Promise III

Senior IRG Official: At Least 150 “Israeli” Targets Hit During Op. Truthful Promise III

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot