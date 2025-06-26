- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
IRG Missiles Hit Sources of “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] confirmed that a series of "Israeli" military targets were hit in Operation Truthful Promise III, including airbases used in attacks against Iran and military-industrial sites involved in weapons production for "Israeli" war efforts.
The IRG Aerospace Force deployed a combined array of precision-guided ballistic missiles and drones, striking deep into the occupied territories.
According to the statement released on Thursday night, the, these included key "Israeli" military facilities and missile production centers linked to operations against resistance forces and the people of Gaza and Palestine, according to reports.
The IRG said field reports, satellite imagery, and intercepted communications confirm dozens of strategic impacts, stressing that despite claims, "Israel" failed to intercept the missile waves.
Citing Imam Ali Khamenei’s order and public demand for justice, the IRG emphasized that this is just part of Iran’s response to the “shedding of innocent blood.”
The statement concluded with a warning: Iran’s security is a red line, and any attack will be met with decisive retaliation.
Comments
- Related News