- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Putin Holds Phone Conversations with “Israeli” PM, Iranian President
By Staff, Agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalation in the Middle East following the "Israeli" strike against Iran.
“The Russian president expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the numerous human casualties, including civilians, resulting from the 'Israeli' strikes,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Friday.
Russia “condemns 'Israel’s' actions, which violate the UN Charter and international law,” Putin stressed, according to the statement.
At the same time, the Russian leader expressed a readiness to mediate and to “continue to contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict between Iran and 'Israel'.”
Putin also underscored the importance of “returning to the negotiation process and resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means.”
The ongoing escalation “is fraught with the most disastrous consequences for the entire region,” he warned.
Comments
- Related News