Pakistan: We Vow to Stand by Iran in Every Way

By Staff Agencies

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said all Muslim countries must unite to confront "Israeli" aggression, stressing that "we stand by Iran in every way. We will protect Iranian interests."

Pakistani Defense made the comments while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Saturday.

He said "Israel" attacked Iran last night, targeted its military installations, and martyred its military leaders, adding, "In this entire situation, 'Israel' is not acting alone."

He remarked Iran is a neighboring country of Pakistan and “we have centuries-old relations”.

“In this time of trial, we stand by Iran in every way. We will protect Iranian interests. Iranians are our brothers, and their grief and pain are shared.”

"Israel" is targeting Yemen, Iran, and Palestine—therefore, unity in the Muslim world is essential, he emphasized and warned: “If we remain silent and disunited today, then everyone will be targeted eventually”.

He emphasized that a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] should be called and that all Muslim nations must unite to confront "Israel".

He highlighted that even non-Muslim populations in the West are protesting against "Israel". “Their conscience has awakened—unlike the Muslim world,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also stated that Pakistan has stood firm on its position since day one; It has neither recognized "Israel" nor established relations.

He urged all Muslim countries should sever ties with "Israel", for its hands are stained with the blood of Muslims, and such hands should be rejected.