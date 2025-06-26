US “Israel”-Amb. Spent Night Relocating Shelters Five Times Amid Iran’s Strikes

By Staff Agencies

The US ambassador to the "Israeli" entity, Mike Huckabee, confirmed he had a “rough” night amid Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories and that he had to go to shelters five times overnight amid the missile barrage

“It’s now Shabbat here. Should be quiet. Probably won’t be. Entire nation under orders to stay near shelter,” Huckabee posted on X.

Iran’s successful military operation – Truthful Promise III on Friday pounded several areas in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the capital city, "Tel Aviv", in retaliation to an unprovoked "Israeli" attack against the Islamic Republic.

Huckabee, a staunch supporter of genocidal "Israeli" entity, who has said there’s “no such thing” as West Bank, said earlier this week that he the prospect of "Israel" launching a strike against Iran without US approval or coordination was unlikely.

“I just don’t in my mind see that that would be something that would likely happen because of the closeness of the relationship and the trust, and that’s the word I would emphasize – there is a trust between the US and 'Israel',” he told "Israeli" news outlet Ynet.

“I often say, we have friends, we have allies, but we only have one partner, 'Israel', and when I say that, I don’t mean that we don’t have deep relationships with other countries,” Huckabee said.

“But there isn’t really any country with which we have the level of sharing on intelligence, military hardware, strategy, common goals – in large measure because we share a common foundation of a civilization based on the Judeo-Christian worldview.”