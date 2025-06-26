NYT: Much of Iran’s Nuclear Program Remains After “Israel’s” Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times reported that the “Israeli” entity badly damaged one of Iran’s key nuclear sites and martyred a startling array of top military and nuclear officials in the attacks that started on Friday morning.

“But when the sun rose after that devastating assault, it was also clear how much of Iran’s nuclear program remained, at least for now,” it mentioned.

According to the US daily, the "Israeli" strikes appear to have destroyed an aboveground nuclear fuel production site and electrical supply centers at Iran’s largest uranium enrichment center, at Natanz.

“The death of some of Iran’s top nuclear scientists continues a long-running "Israeli" campaign targeting the expertise needed to build a bomb,” it added, noting that “the first phase of the "Israeli" attacks did not hit the most likely repository of Iran’s near-bomb-grade nuclear fuel — and that may have been deliberate.”

That stockpile is stored at a vast complex outside the ancient former capital of Isfahan, according to international inspectors who are charged with measuring and monitoring it.