Russian Diplomat Slams “Israeli” Strike on Iran as Twisted Logic – Not Self-Defense

By Staff, RT

Calling the “Israeli” airstrikes on Iran an act of self-defense is “perverted logic,” Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told RT, criticizing the operation as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law.

On Friday, “Israeli” forces targeted Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and assassinated senior Iranian military officials and scientists.

“Israel” claimed the attacks were preemptive measures to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons—a claim Iran denies, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran responded with a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at targets inside “Israel,” including “Tel Aviv” .

Speaking Saturday, Polyansky condemned Western politicians who framed the “Israeli” assault as self-defense.

“Every country has the right to defend itself, but this was an unprovoked act of aggression by ‘Israel’—a clear breach of international law,” he said.

He emphasized that such a narrative defies the principles of the UN Charter.

Moscow, he added, “totally supports” Iran’s position, calling “Israel’s” actions “absolutely inadmissible.” Polyansky warned the strike was a dangerous provocation with serious consequences for both regional and international stability.

He also said the timing of the “Israeli” attack was intended to sabotage upcoming nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, set to resume Sunday in Oman.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, initially declared that diplomacy had been rendered “meaningless” by the “Israeli” attack, which he said was “allowed” by Washington.

However, he later clarified that Iran had not yet decided whether to withdraw from the scheduled talks.

Polyansky reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to diplomatic solutions: “We favor diplomacy and restraint as the only path forward in resolving the controversy around the Iranian nuclear program.”