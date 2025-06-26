At Least 15 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli” Strikes on US-Backed GHF Aid Site in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least 15 Palestinians were martyred and dozens more injured after “Israeli” forces struck an aid distribution site operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], local health authorities confirmed.

The GHF, heavily supported by the US, has become one of the few remaining aid outlets in Gaza due to the “Israeli” entity’s continued ban on international humanitarian organizations.

This forced dependence has driven desperate civilians—especially children—to risk their lives to access food under fire and occupation.

The ongoing “Israeli” blockade, which has intentionally restricted the flow of food and aid into the enclave, is widely seen as part of a larger strategy to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Human rights observers and local journalists accuse GHF of complicity in this systematic targeting of civilians, arguing that it operates under the protection of “Israeli” occupation forces while endangering the lives of those it claims to serve.

Reports from the ground indicate that over 130 civilians were martyred within two weeks of GHF operations—many shot while simply trying to retrieve food parcels.

On Wednesday alone, “Israeli” forces killed at least 57 Palestinians seeking aid near GHF checkpoints across Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health.

The UN and major humanitarian agencies have refused to collaborate with GHF, criticizing the foundation’s ties to the occupation and asserting that its methods violate core humanitarian principles such as neutrality, independence, and impartiality.