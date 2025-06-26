- Home
Marseille Dockworkers Block Arms Shipment Destined for “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
Dockworkers at the port of Marseille, France, have blocked the departure of a shipment containing metal parts intended for manufacturing machine gun cartridges en route to “Israel.”
The workers, refusing to let the port become what they describe as “an accomplice to war crimes,” took a firm stance by preventing three containers from being loaded.
This action is part of a broader campaign organized by labor unions and pro-Palestinian activist groups, combining symbolic protest with direct resistance to arms transfers.
The dockhands' intervention reflects growing opposition in parts of Europe to supplying weapons that could be used by the “Israeli” regime in its ongoing military operations.
It’s not the first time workers at the Fos Marseille terminal have disrupted military shipments, and observers say it likely won’t be the last as public pressure intensifies over “Israel’s” actions and the support it receives from Western governments, including the US.
