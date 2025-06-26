- Home
’Israelis’ Describe Fear, Chaos as Iranian Missiles Slam into Central ’Israeli’ Settlements
By Staff, Agencies
"Israelis" on Saturday described the fear, chaos and confusion as several Iranian missiles slammed into settlements in central "Israel" overnight, causing widespread destruction, killing three settlers and wounding dozens.
Warning sirens sent millions of settlers rushing for safe rooms and bomb shelters as Iran fired several waves of missiles in response to "Israeli" strikes on its military leadership and nuclear program.
While the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] said most were intercepted, several missiles — apparently armed with large explosive warheads — slammed into settlements in "Tel Aviv", "Ramat Gan" and "Rishon Lezion".
“We shut the door, started watching the news through the computer, and suddenly there was a boom so loud that the whole building teetered,” Tali Horesh, settler in ‘Tel Aviv’ high-rise that was hit Friday night, told the Ynet news site.
“On the lower floors the destruction was massive,” she said. “Running water, doors tossed aside, a mess. And the lobby was totally ruined.”
Col. [res.] Michael David, who leads the "Home Front’s" "Tel Aviv" command, told Ynet that his forces were trained to handle such situations and received reinforcements, but said: “This is an event of a magnitude we haven’t seen in the past.”
That barrage impacted several areas of “Tel Aviv” and nearby “Ramat Gan”, resulting the injury of 63 settlers.
