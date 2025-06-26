Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Finalizes Domestic Readiness to Resume Op. on ’Israel’: Official

folder_openIran access_time 12 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran has completed all necessary domestic preparedness measures to sustain its ongoing military campaign against "Israel", according to a statement by the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council released on Saturday.

"Domestic preparedness issues have also been reviewed, and the necessary measures have been taken," the state-run IRIB broadcaster quoted the secretariat as saying.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting of Iran's security council on June 13, during which officials reviewed the evolving situation and discussed potential retaliatory actions in response to any future acts of aggression by "Israel".

During the session, the council reportedly approved plans to continue Iran's military operations, signaling Tehran's commitment to respond forcefully to any further attacks on its territory.

This latest move underscores Tehran's strategic approach to counter the ongoing "Israeli" aggression and reinforces Iran's readiness to escalate its military response if provoked.

Iran preparing for war zionist agression OperationTruthfulPromise

Comments

