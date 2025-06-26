‘Perverted Logic’ to Call ’Israeli’ Attack on Iran Self-Defense – Russian Diplomat

By Staff, Agencies

Framing "Israel’s" attack on Iran as self-defense is a form of “perverted logic,” Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky stated to RT, accusing "West Jerusalem" (al-Quds) of flagrantly breaching the global body’s charter.

On Friday, "Israel" struck Iranian uranium enrichment sites, while also killing several senior military commanders and scientists in targeted assassination operations, describing its acts as preemptive steps aimed at stopping Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

Iran, which denies pursuing a military nuclear program, responded by launching multiple volleys of ballistic missiles at targets in "Israel," including in the country’s largest city, Tel Aviv.

In his interview on Saturday, Polyansky accused Western politicians claiming that "Israel’s" attack on Iran was “self-defense” of having “very perverted logic.”

“Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But in this case, "Israel" launched an aggression – an attack against Iran – totally violating and breaching the UN Charter and international law… I cannot imagine how it can be framed as legitimate self-defense,” he said.

The authorities in Moscow “totally support the Iranian position… that this is absolutely inadmissible and that nobody should be permitted to act as 'Israel' does,” the diplomat stressed.

The attack on Iran is “a very dangerous provocation against international law, against everything that really keeps our world together, and it can trigger very-very serious consequences regionally and internationally,” he warned.

According to Polyansky, the goal of the "Israeli" strike was to “undermine” the US-Iran nuclear talks, the next round of which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.