Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran
folder_openInternational News access_time 12 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has strongly condemned the recent "Israeli" strikes on Iran, describing them as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a threat to regional and international security.

In a statement, the organization said that “Israel’s” actions undermine Iran’s national sovereignty and destabilize both regional and global security frameworks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that "the entity has crossed every red line" in its hostilities against Iran, calling the 'Israeli' attacks on Iran this Friday "a declaration of war."

In a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, Araghchi urged an emergency meeting to address "Israel’s" military actions against Iran, insisting that "the matter must be dealt with immediately."

Araghchi urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its obligations under the UN Charter, demanding that it condemn the attack and take swift, decisive action to hold "Israel" accountable.

Iran shanghai cooperation organization zionist agression condemning statement

Comments

  1. Related News
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

12 days ago
Gold Hits Nearly Two-Month High as Middle East Tensions Spur Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Hits Nearly Two-Month High as Middle East Tensions Spur Safe-Haven Demand

13 days ago
Oman To Host Sixth Round of Indirect US, Iran Nuclear Talks Sunday

Oman To Host Sixth Round of Indirect US, Iran Nuclear Talks Sunday

14 days ago
UN Accuses ’Israel’ of Blocking Majority of Humanitarian Requests

UN Accuses ’Israel’ of Blocking Majority of Humanitarian Requests

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot