Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has strongly condemned the recent "Israeli" strikes on Iran, describing them as a violation of Iranian sovereignty and a threat to regional and international security.
In a statement, the organization said that “Israel’s” actions undermine Iran’s national sovereignty and destabilize both regional and global security frameworks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that "the entity has crossed every red line" in its hostilities against Iran, calling the 'Israeli' attacks on Iran this Friday "a declaration of war."
In a letter to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, Araghchi urged an emergency meeting to address "Israel’s" military actions against Iran, insisting that "the matter must be dealt with immediately."
Araghchi urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its obligations under the UN Charter, demanding that it condemn the attack and take swift, decisive action to hold "Israel" accountable.
