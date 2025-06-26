Iran Shoots Down Another F-35 Fighter Jet Belonging to ’Israel:’ Army

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s air defense forces have shot down another fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Zionist entity, amid the continued exchange of fire between Tehran and "Tel Aviv."

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office said in a statement on Saturday that its air defense forces had successfully struck and destroyed another F-35 fighter jet belonging to the "Israeli" entity over the western part of the country.

It also noted that the fate of the pilot remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

This comes a day after Iran’s air defense forces successfully brought down two F-35 fighter jets along with multiple drones belonging to the "Israeli" entity.

The entity deployed these advanced aircraft in its early Friday morning aggression against the Islamic Republic, which resulted in the assassination of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

The F-35 fighters used by the "Israeli" entity are considered the most advanced in their class.

"Israel" acquired these jets primarily from the United States, with the F-35 Lightning II being produced by Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace manufacturer.

"Israel" is one of the few countries authorized by the U.S. to operate this cutting-edge fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Delivered under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, the first jets arrived in the occupied territories around 2016.

The F-35I, "Israel’s" customized variant of the stealth fighter, is designed to evade radar detection, allowing the "Israeli" occupation military to conduct deep penetration missions with a lower risk of interception or tracking.