“Israel’s” Cunning War, Iran’s Steadfast Resolve

By Nour Rida

Iran - People across different areas of Iran woke up on Thursday night to “Israel's” aggressive airstrikes, in an onslaught on Iran which claimed dozens of innocent lives, including a number of the Iran’s top military officials and commanders.

One of the deadliest attacks occurred in Tehran, where a residential high-rise was struck. Iranian authorities reported at least 60 fatalities, including 29 children. Ten more remain buried beneath the rubble, with some victims as young as six months old, according to emergency responders.

A cowardly, cunning war

In the capital’s Farahzad district, residents recalled the night with horror. Aya, a mother of one, described waking up to the sound of windows rattling violently.

“At first, I thought it was a gas leak explosion in one of the nearby buildings,” she told al-Ahed News. “But then a friend called and told me her area had been struck—it was then I realized these were airstrikes. One of the buildings in the neighborhood was hit and burning.”

Aya’s husband was away on a night shift. She and her five-year-old son, Ali Reza, sought shelter with neighbors until he returned in the morning. Aya described the fear and resolve that followed.

“Yes, I was frightened,” she said. “But when I realized 'Israel' had launched a cowardly assault in the dead of night, I knew this was a collective battle. We will stand by our country, our leadership and our support for Palestine. If this is the price of resisting occupation, so be it.”

Defiance in the Face of Loss

Despite “Israel’s” ongoing strikes on Friday, thousands gathered in central Tehran for weekly prayers and rallies denouncing the “Israeli” offensive. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Iranian government and Palestine, in a day of public show of unity and defiance.

“The atmosphere was resolute, almost sacred,” said Maya, a medic and activist visiting the city. “Even in mourning, we found strength. To us, martyrdom is not an end, but a continuation of resistance.”

It was a popular reiteration of supporting the Iranian government, the revolution, its pillars and to supporting Palestine.

“The Friday prayers were extraordinary. Thousands came to say that we have a strong belief in our path, in our resistance to injustice. Martyrdom to us is a new life. Let us not forget that we are the people of the land, 'Israel' is the usurper entity, we are the people of heritage and thousands of years old civilizations, they have no heritage, no land, no country, and it was all made up and created as they fed on the blood and resources of other peoples,” she described.

Maya, who had heard strikes near her sister’s home the previous night, said neither she nor others hesitated to attend the gathering. “We are heirs to an ancient civilization,” she added. “Our land, our identity — these are not fabrications. We march not just for Iran or Palestine, but for all oppressed peoples.”

Thousands rallied across Enghelab square and the surrounding areas chanting “Down with 'Israel'” and vowing to take revenge.

“Israel” will sit in its place

Iranian university students have voiced their outrage following a series of “Israeli” airstrikes that struck while civilians were asleep. The attacks, described by officials as coordinated and unprovoked, have drawn condemnation from across Iranian society, including the academic community.

Mina, a PhD candidate at the University of Tehran, described the strikes as "a cowardly act" and consistent with what she called “'Israel’s' long-standing disregard for ethical standards."

"Families were asleep. In just a few days, Iran and the US are set to resume nuclear negotiations — and yet 'Israel', with American approval, carried out targeted assassinations of officials and scientists, also killing dozens of women and children in their sleep," she told al-Ahed News. "This reflects the persistent inhumanity 'Israel' exhibits in its policies."

Her colleague Arash highlighted Iran’s defensive posture and commitment to regional justice.

“'Israel' may possess advanced weaponry and the technology to wage war, but Iran has focused on developing its capacity for self-defense,” he said. "We have never initiated war; rather, we have stood by oppressed peoples. Today, as much of the West and some Arab governments sided with the Zionist entity, they will see that our nation stands firm. We are driven by the righteousness of our cause."

Azad, a student from Marivan in Iran’s Kurdistan region, echoed that unity remains Iran’s greatest strength.

"In the face of “Israeli” aggression, we stand as one nation," he said, adding, “This assault will not divide us — instead, it strengthens our resolve. 'Israel' will soon be forced to recognize the limits of its actions and sit in its place."

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] launched a third wave of missile and drone strikes against the Zionist entity on Saturday night, following the initial phase of the retaliatory operation “True Promise III” on Friday.

The strikes have so far targeted a series of strategic “Israeli” military and industrial sites, including oil refineries and electricity grids in Haifa, where fires reportedly broke out as a result.

As mentioned earlier, the Iranian retaliatory operations followed an “Israeli” aggression on Iran that took place in the wee hours of Friday morning and resulted in the assassinations of high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including children and women.

Before the True Promise III operation was launched on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said the Zionist regime made a "big mistake, a grave error" by targeting civilian areas across Iran and warned that the consequences will "ruin them."