Macron Offers Arctic Security Support for Greenland, Rejects “Crazy” US Annexation Plan

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered security assistance to Greenland in response to growing concerns over US President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the territory.

During a press conference in Nuuk on Sunday with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Macron stressed that Greenland must neither be “sold nor taken,” emphasizing the need for Arctic cooperation and joint military exercises. He proposed including European states, Canada, and even the US in these drills to bolster regional stability.

Calling the idea of a US annexation of Greenland “crazy,” Macron positioned France and the EU as defenders of European sovereignty in the face of what he described as “preying ambitions.” His remarks come as Trump once again floated the notion of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing national security and the island’s strategic Arctic location.

Greenland currently hosts a US air base and missile detection radar station, and Trump has criticized Denmark for underinvesting in the island’s defense. He recently stated he would “100%” pursue acquiring it — a revival of a controversial idea he first voiced in 2019.

Macron is expected to raise the issue directly with Trump during the upcoming G7 summit in Canada. There, leaders will also address conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with concerns over critical minerals, which Greenland is believed to hold in abundance.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz also criticized Trump’s Greenland ambitions, standing in solidarity with Denmark during a recent meeting with Frederiksen in Berlin.

Macron, meanwhile, reaffirmed his commitment to transatlantic cooperation while pushing back against Trump’s policies. He noted that Europe must stay alert and proactive in safeguarding territories like Greenland.

“The situation in Greenland is clearly a wake-up call for all Europeans,” Macron stated, adding that France may even open a consulate on the island. “You are not alone.”