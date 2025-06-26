Truthful Promise III: Iran’s Continue Targeting ‘Israel’, Hits Key Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] launched a fresh wave of missile strikes – the eighth since Friday – against the occupied territories as part of Truthful Promise III.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. local time on Monday, hundreds of missiles were fired from Iran toward strategic and sensitive targets in "Tel Aviv" and Haifa.

The retaliatory operation, which was launched on Friday, is being carried out under the code name “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib,” coinciding with the blessed occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

Sirens blared across the occupied territories as "Israel" ordered settlers to immediately seek refuge in underground shelters, according to "Israeli" media reports.

Videos circulating on social media captured Iranian missiles breaching multiple layers of "Israel’s" air defense systems to strike their designated targets.

Among the sites hit, the Haifa power plant was seen engulfed in flames following an Iranian missile strike, as shown in a widely shared video.

Located in the northern occupied territories, Haifa power plant is a critical component of the Zionist entity's energy infrastructure and has come under a series of strikes since October 7, 2023.

The plant, guarded by the much-hyped Arrow 3 air defense system, was targeted and destroyed by an Iranian missile operation, according to “Israeli” media.

According to the "Israeli" media reports, the occupation forces called on settlers not to film the locations where missiles made impact and created scenes of devastation.

A massive power outage was reported across central parts of the occupied territories shortly after Iranian missiles struck their designated targets, plunging several areas into darkness.

One of the missiles reportedly hit a high-rise building in "Ramat Gan", causing severe structural damage. In "Petah Tikva", municipal officials confirmed that a missile struck a building there as well, prompting emergency and rescue teams to rush to the scene to provide medical assistance.

In a jibe aimed at Netanyahu, "Israeli" media quoted a settler saying, "When we emerge from the shelters after this wave of missile strikes ends, we’ll find the ‘complete victory’ Netanyahu promised proudly displayed across 'Tel Aviv’s' shattered squares."

Preliminary estimates indicate that at least eight buildings have been destroyed in the latest wave of Iranian missile strikes, with more than two dozen settlers reported injured.

There are also reports of dozens of settlers trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in "Tel Aviv", as rescue teams work to pull them out.