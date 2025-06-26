Iran’s Armed Forces Warn “Israeli” Settlers: Leave to Save Your Lives

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian armed forces have issued a stern warning to "Israeli" settlers in the occupied territories, urging them to evacuate immediately as Iran prepares to launch widespread strikes across the entire occupied land.

In a televised message on Sunday, Colonel Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces Communications Center, warned settlers that remaining in the area would place their lives in grave danger, as Iran prepares for a “crushing” retaliation to recent "Israeli" aggression.

“Leave the occupied territories. Leaving this occupied land is the only way to preserve your lives,” Colonel Sayyad said in the video statement, slamming the Zionist entity for criminal aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Sayyad condemned the "Israeli" occupying entity as “desperate, corrupt and criminal,” saying that its latest military aggression was "doomed".

He warned that Iran’s response would extend across all parts of the occupied territories.

The Iranian military, Sayyad said, possesses a "comprehensive bank of intelligence" on sensitive targets within "Israeli"-controlled areas, warning settlers to avoid these locations and noting that even underground shelters would not guarantee their safety.

He said the "Israeli" entity was using settlers as human shields, adding that the entity’s actions—motivated by political and personal interests—are driving the region into a deeper crisis.

“The criminal Zionist entity, especially its criminal prime minister, has begun a crime for his and his family’s personal gain—a crime that will end in nothing but defeat and regret.”

He added that ignoring Iran’s warnings would lead to “even more difficult days” for those who remain in the occupied territories.

Sayyad’s comments followed a new wave of missile and drone strikes launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] on Sunday afternoon as part of Operation True Promise III.

The strikes caused large explosions in the Upper and Lower "Galilee", Haifa, Afula and "Nazareth".