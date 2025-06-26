Minnesota Lawmaker Killed in Political Attack, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

By Staff, Agencies

A Minnesota man accused of carrying out a targeted shooting that left two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses shot—killing one couple—has been captured following what officials described as the largest manhunt in state history.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested Sunday night in a wooded area near his home after a 43-hour manhunt involving local, state, and federal authorities. His arrest follows the early Saturday morning shootings of Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed at their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times at their home nearby and remain hospitalized.

Law enforcement officials said Boelter, dressed as a police officer, posed as law enforcement before carrying out the attack, which Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned as “an act of targeted political violence.” Authorities believe Boelter acted alone but are continuing to investigate whether any broader networks were involved.

In a Sunday press conference, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Superintendent Drew Evans stated that officers had intercepted a manifesto found in Boelter’s vehicle that listed other lawmakers and public officials as potential targets. Immediate alerts were issued, and enhanced security measures were implemented across the state.

Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. If convicted, he could receive up to 40 years for each murder charge and up to 20 years for each attempted murder charge.

Officials detailed the intense search effort that led to Boelter’s arrest. After his vehicle was found abandoned in Sibley County, police established a wide perimeter and deployed SWAT teams, drones, helicopters and infrared detection equipment. A trail camera image provided by a local resident helped zero in on his location. Eventually, law enforcement teams located Boelter in the woods, where he surrendered after being surrounded.

“This could have continued throughout the day,” said Evans, noting that police acted proactively after the first attack, which likely prevented additional shootings.

Governor Walz said the attack has deeply shaken the state, describing the events as “unthinkable.” He praised the law enforcement response and urged the public not to grow numb to such acts of violence.

Law enforcement has confirmed that no officers were injured during the operation and praised the coordination between local agencies, the FBI, ATF and the US Marshals Service.