Iran’s Pezeshkian: We Must Stand United Against Genocidal ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the Iranian people need unity and solidarity more than ever and must join hands and stand firmly against the aggression of the genocidal "Israeli" entity.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Monday, where he condemned the criminal assaults of "Israel" in the martyrdom of several Iranian military commanders and scientists, as well as dozens of civilians.

“The enemy cannot remove us or our nation from the scene through violence, killings, and assassinations,” Pezeshkian said, adding, “For every hero who falls, hundreds more will rise to carry the flag and stand against the oppression, injustice, crimes, and betrayal committed by these aggressors.”

“This is what our people have consistently demonstrated—standing strong in the face of all such atrocities,” he said.

The president called for national unity, stressing that Iran is not the aggressor in this war.

“Today, more than ever, we need solidarity and cohesion. All Iranians must come together and stand firmly against this act of aggression. Whatever differences or problems exist must be set aside now. We must unite and resolutely confront this genocidal criminal aggression.”

Pezeshkian further noted that Iran has the right to benefit from nuclear energy and research that serves the nation’s interests, and added that no one has the right to deny this right to the Islamic Republic.

“We stand firm in achieving this right and fear no power in securing what is rightfully ours. We have extended a hand of brotherhood to all Islamic nations—for they are all our brothers. Today, most, if not all, of them stand with us and by our side,” he further said.

The US is resorting to bullying, violating international norms by allowing "Israel" to attack and invade our country, he said, underscoring that Iran has never sought war nor initiated it.

Attributing the martyrdom of senior Iranian commanders and scientists to the "Israeli" terrorists, he asks, “What crime did a scientist commit to deserve being murdered, along with his family, by someone from the other side of the world?"