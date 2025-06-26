Group of Friends Slams “Israeli” Aggression against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations has issued a strong condemnation of the "Israeli" entity's aerial assaults on the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling the attacks a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement issued from New York, the Group denounced what it described as a “heinous atrocity and crime” committed by the "Israeli" entity during its large-scale strikes on June 13.

The "Israeli" attacks on Iran, which included residential neighborhoods and densely populated areas, were condemned for deliberately targeting non-combatants and civilian infrastructure. The Group emphasized that these actions constitute a flagrant breach of the right to life and health, as well as the territorial integrity of sovereign nations.

The Group further warned of the potentially catastrophic consequences of these strikes, particularly those aimed at Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites.

The statement from the Group of Friends stressed that the "Israeli" entity's aggression against Iran blatantly violated the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

According to the Group, these violations not only undermine global legal norms but also endanger international peace and security.

The coordinated nature of the attacks, which involved multiple "Israeli" aircraft and targeted urban civilian zones, was described as an alarming escalation and a disregard for legal obligations under international humanitarian law.

Among the targeted locations was the Natanz Nuclear Facility, a site critical to Iran’s civilian nuclear program. The Group cautioned that strikes on such facilities risk the release of radioactive materials, posing significant threats to both civilian populations and the environment.

These actions, the statement noted, reflect a strategy of destabilization by the "Israeli" entity, which continues to pursue military solutions in violation of international norms.

In its declaration, the Group reaffirmed Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It further called upon all states to refrain from providing any form of support or complicity in acts of aggression committed by the "Israeli" entity.

The Group emphasized that the use of force against Iran, particularly attacks designed to provoke and escalate, must be met with international accountability, not silence or endorsement.

Finally, the Group of Friends urged the United Nations secretary general to fulfill his responsibilities by taking a firm and unequivocal stance against the "Israeli" entity's aggression. The statement called for international condemnation of such actions and showed the need to protect the legal foundations of the UN Charter in terms of Iran.