Aerial Footage Shows Massive Destruction in ‘Bat Yam’ After Precise Iranian Missile Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Aerial footage released by Hebrew media on Sunday revealed widespread devastation in the city of "Bat Yam", just south of the occupied city of “Tel Aviv”, following Iranian missile strikes that targeted "Israeli" sites deep within the occupied territories.

Entire residential blocks were reduced to rubble in "Bat Yam", with local reports confirming at least six deaths and dozens more feared trapped beneath the debris.

"Israeli" media described the level of destruction as “unprecedented,” documenting a neighborhood that was “largely flattened.”

Channel 12 reported that 195 Zionists have been injured in the missile attacks, including five in critical condition, while 35 remain unaccounted for in "Bat Yam" following a direct strike on a residential building.

According to “Maariv” and Channel 14, the Iranian response also included direct hits on six different sites across “Tel Aviv” and its surroundings in what was described as a concentrated and intense barrage. Around 50 missiles were reportedly launched during the latest wave.

Among the targets was the Weizmann Institute of Science in "Rehovot", one of the “Israeli” occupation entity's most prominent research centers. The institute reportedly sustained direct damage, with footage showing smoke rising from its grounds.

As details continue to emerge, the strike on "Bat Yam" is being regarded as a turning point in the regional escalation—underscoring the growing vulnerability of "Israeli" infrastructure in the face of Iran’s precision missile capabilities.

Iran has maintained that its retaliatory operations are proportionate and legitimate under international law, aimed at deterring further "Israeli" aggression and defending its sovereignty.