Pakistan Warns of Global Fallout from Western Support for “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stark warning over the West’s unwavering support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity, cautioning that such backing risks triggering widespread regional instability with “disastrous consequences.”

In a post on X, Asif warned that Western alignment with Tel Aviv’s policies will only intensify conflict across West Asia and beyond. He specifically raised concerns about “nuclear-armed ‘Israelis’” who operate outside international norms, including refusing to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] or adhere to other global nuclear agreements.

Asif condemned recent “Israeli” attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure and emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly, he stressed that “Israel” acted with the support of foreign intelligence and cover—suggesting that it did not operate alone.

He called on all Muslim countries to sever diplomatic ties with “Israel” and urged a united stance against the regime. Without collective resistance, Asif warned, “everyone’s turn will come,” referencing “Israeli” aggression in Palestine, Iran and Yemen.

The defense minister pushed for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to immediately convene and formulate a shared strategy to counter “Israeli” actions. He reiterated that Pakistan would stand firmly by Iran and advocate for it in all international platforms.

Earlier, both houses of Pakistan’s parliament passed resolutions denouncing the “Zionist” entity’s crimes against Iran and expressing full solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

This comes after a series of “Israeli” airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on cities including “Tel Aviv”. While the US denied direct involvement, President Donald Trump publicly endorsed “Israel’s” offensive. In response, Iran has suspended nuclear talks with Washington.