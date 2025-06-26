‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

By Staff, Agencies

A tragic incident unfolded during the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, where an “innocent bystander” was shot and killed by a member of the protest’s “peacekeeping” team, according to Salt Lake City police.

The victim, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo of Utah, was struck by gunfire during the chaos and later died at a hospital. Authorities confirmed he was not the intended target.

Police arrested 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, who now faces a murder charge despite not firing the fatal shot. Officials say Gamboa acted with “depraved indifference to human life,” creating a dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death.

Gamboa brandished an AR-15-style rifle during the protest and ignored calls by “peacekeepers” to disarm, prompting one of them to open fire. Three shots were fired—one hitting Gamboa and another fatally wounding Ah Loo.

Two men identified as protest “peacekeepers” were detained, though it remains unclear whether they will face criminal charges. The “peacekeepers” were not affiliated with law enforcement but were wearing neon green vests and armed with handguns.

Police are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the conduct of the “peacekeepers” and Gamboa’s motives. Authorities said Gamboa was found crouched among a crowd with a gunshot wound, near the rifle, gas mask, black clothing, and a backpack.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide wave of “No Kings” protests, seen as a counter to President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington and timed alongside other national protests in response to immigration raids.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of Ah Loo’s death.