Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City
folder_openUnited States access_time 10 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A tragic incident unfolded during the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, where an “innocent bystander” was shot and killed by a member of the protest’s “peacekeeping” team, according to Salt Lake City police.

The victim, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo of Utah, was struck by gunfire during the chaos and later died at a hospital. Authorities confirmed he was not the intended target.

Police arrested 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, who now faces a murder charge despite not firing the fatal shot. Officials say Gamboa acted with “depraved indifference to human life,” creating a dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death.

Gamboa brandished an AR-15-style rifle during the protest and ignored calls by “peacekeepers” to disarm, prompting one of them to open fire. Three shots were fired—one hitting Gamboa and another fatally wounding Ah Loo.

Two men identified as protest “peacekeepers” were detained, though it remains unclear whether they will face criminal charges. The “peacekeepers” were not affiliated with law enforcement but were wearing neon green vests and armed with handguns.

Police are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the conduct of the “peacekeepers” and Gamboa’s motives. Authorities said Gamboa was found crouched among a crowd with a gunshot wound, near the rifle, gas mask, black clothing, and a backpack.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide wave of “No Kings” protests, seen as a counter to President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington and timed alongside other national protests in response to immigration raids.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner will determine the official cause of Ah Loo’s death.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates NoKingsProtest

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

10 days ago
Minnesota Lawmaker Killed in Political Attack, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

Minnesota Lawmaker Killed in Political Attack, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

10 days ago
US Gave “Israel” 100s of Laser-Guided Missiles Knowing They Would Be Used Against Iran

US Gave “Israel” 100s of Laser-Guided Missiles Knowing They Would Be Used Against Iran

12 days ago
Tucker Carlson Blames Trump for Backing “Israeli” Strikes on Iran

Tucker Carlson Blames Trump for Backing “Israeli” Strikes on Iran

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot