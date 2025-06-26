Iran Busts “Israeli” Mossad Drone Cell Near Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces have uncovered and dismantled a covert Mossad drone assembly site operating on the outskirts of Tehran, exposing a dangerous “Israeli” intelligence operation inside the country.

The raid, which took place at a three-story residential building, revealed a workshop used to assemble drones and explosives linked to the “Israeli” regime.

Footage released by Iranian authorities shows fuselage parts, drone wings, and precision manufacturing equipment, indicating that the drones were being constructed locally within the facility. According to officials, the site was part of a larger sabotage network intended to strike Iranian missile infrastructure and other sensitive targets.

This discovery echoes earlier reports by Axios, in which Mossad officials admitted to smuggling drone components into Iran over the course of eight months. The Guardian also reported that “Israeli” agents were stationed near key Iranian air defense zones to coordinate sabotage missions and drone attacks.

The raid marks a major development in the intensifying covert conflict between Iran and the “Israeli” entity, which has recently escalated through direct strikes and retaliatory operations.

On the same day, dramatic footage captured an Iranian intelligence officer stopping a truck suspected of transporting advanced “Israeli”-made drones through the streets of Tehran. A precise shot halted the vehicle, which was found to be carrying a cache of high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles linked to Mossad’s ongoing operations.

The drone workshop is believed to be part of a wider Mossad espionage and sabotage network operating within Iran. Authorities have not released full details but stressed the seriousness of the threat and vowed continued operations to root out all foreign intelligence activity, especially that linked to the “Israeli” entity.

In recent weeks, Iranian intelligence has arrested several individuals believed to be working with Zionist spy networks, as part of an expanding campaign to neutralize hostile covert operations. Officials reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to respond to foreign threats and maintain national security.

The crackdown comes just days after the “Israeli” entity launched deadly strikes against Iranian territory, assassinating senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, and killing numerous civilians, including women and children. In response, Iran carried out extensive drone and missile attacks targeting military-industrial complexes in occupied Palestinian territories, including “Tel Aviv” and Haifa.

Iran has reiterated its right to self-defense and pledged to continue exposing and countering acts of “Israeli” aggression, particularly those supported or tolerated by the US and its allies.