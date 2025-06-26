Qalibaf: We’ll Give You Hell; Savage Enemy’s Disrespect for Red Lines Knows No Bounds

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that the Iranian Armed Forces will render the savage “Israeli” enemy helpless as it is not committed to any red line.

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Monday, Qalibaf said the Zionists’ nightmare over the past nights and the great fear of the perpetrators and instigators of the Zionist entity's crimes will continue until the aggressor’s regret and punishment.

He added that the Iranian forces will give the enemy hell and the world will witness its misery.

“We all must understand that we are in an extraordinary situation and our savage enemy does not adhere to any red line. Although the final victory is certain, it is natural that this path has its ups and downs,” the Iranian official emphasized.

He reiterated that the Iranian nation with various ethnicities and tendencies has become united in the face of the savage enemy and supported the Armed Forces.

In parallel, Qalibaf said forces from the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] and Army displayed their high power and military prowess to the world under the wise leadership of The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and mocked the myth of the "Israeli" entity's invulnerability.

He added that the enemy carries out its acts of aggression in a hybrid war centered around cognitive warfare.

The top Iranian parliamentarian emphasized that threats by the barbaric "Israeli" entity have created a great opportunity to reinforce unity among people.

The operation began immediately after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a televised message, saying that the “despicable” “Israeli” entity would be “rendered helpless” following reprisal by the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.