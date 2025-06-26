Ex-IRG Chief: War against ‘Israel’, Progressing with Prudence, Management

By Staff, Agencies

Former Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] chief Major General Mohsen Rezaei says war against the Zionist entity is progressing with prudence and management.

“Currently, some believe that we should act more vigorously, but the important point is that the war must be managed, and fortunately, this war is being managed right now,” Rezaei said on Iranian Radio and Television on Sunday.

He stated that “everyone is managing this battle intelligently, and this management should ultimately lead to the decisive victory of the Iranian nation.”

On Sunday, the IRG launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes against the Zionist entity.

The new round of the large-scale military operation began as huge explosions were heard in occupied areas of the upper and lower “Galilee”, Haifa, Afula and “Nazareth”. Sirens sound in the occupied territories and settlers fleeing towards shelters.

“We are still exercising restraint and have not deployed all our capabilities to avoid global chaos. However, we may reach a point where we use new weapons,” Rezaei said.

He added, “We will witness the true status of technological advances, especially in the nuclear field.”

Rezaei noted that Iran continues to emphasize avoiding acquiring nuclear weapons, but "the future cannot be predicted with precision."

“Today, 35 years have passed since the [Iraq] war, and we have been in complete security and peace since the Sacred Defense. So, it is worth standing firm in this war and ensuring Iran's security for the next 50 years.”

“We may reach a point where we undertake great things that will disrupt the entire region,” he said.

He revealed that Iran used missiles with 1.5-ton warheads, and it has even heavier ones.

Rezaei said that America and Europe must withdraw from the "Israeli" war as soon as possible, “otherwise we cannot see their involvement in the war and do nothing.”