Mossad Spy Hanged in Iran
folder_openIran access_time 10 days ago
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Judiciary on Monday executed a man convicted of spying for the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency.
The man, named Esmaeil Fekri, was convicted of spying for the "Israeli" entity’s Mossad, gathering security intelligence and conducting acts of sabotage in Iran.
He was in contact with two Mossad officers and was tasked with providing Iran’s classified and sensitive information to the enemies.
Fekri had been arrested by the Iranian security forces in December 2023.
