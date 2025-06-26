Iran: We’re Attacked with American Arms

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, highlighted the US’ complicity with the "Israeli" entity in attacking Iran, saying the Zionist entity has taken the act of aggression using American weapons.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei condemned the "Israeli" entity offense as an egregious act of aggression in violation of all international regulations and norms.

He said the Zionist entity has attacked Iran with a range of weapons supplied by the US.

The spokesman added that the "Israeli" aggression against Iran with the help of the US has practically made the course of negotiations between Tehran and Washington meaningless.

“The American policymakers are part of this act of aggression,” Baqaei said, stressing the need for the US, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, to acknowledge that an act of aggression has been taken against Iran.

Reasserting Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense, the spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic will keep combating the Zionist entity resolutely to protect its citizens.

The whole governments that supported the Zionist entity and tried to justify the "Israeli" strikes are complicit in the aggression and will be remembered by Iran as accomplices, the spokesman said.