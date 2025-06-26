MoD: Russia Hits Ukrainian Command Center with Iskander Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that its forces struck a Ukrainian military headquarters using Iskander ballistic missiles. The targeted facility was reportedly home to officers managing the Ukrainian “Operative Task Force Lugansk.”

According to the ministry, the strike took place in the town of Druzhkovka, located in the Russian-claimed Donetsk People’s Republic but still under Ukrainian control. Drone footage accompanying the announcement shows two missiles striking a large industrial structure, believed to be part of an old Soviet-era machine factory.

Druzhkovka lies approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Dzerzhinsk [also known as Toretsk], an area that previously served as a significant Ukrainian military hub before being captured by Russian forces in February.

While the Defense Ministry did not specify the exact date of the operation, the same drone footage had surfaced earlier on a Telegram channel reporting on the conflict, appearing on Saturday.

The Iskander missile system, known for its speed and precision, is built to strike high-value targets within a range of up to 500 kilometers. With a payload capacity of 480 kilograms and various warhead types, the missiles travel at speeds of around Mach 6, making them difficult to intercept and ideal for rapid-response missions.

The Russian military recently reported other Iskander missile strikes, including on a German-supplied IRIS-T air defense system, a Ukrainian military camp, and an airfield used for launching kamikaze drones into Russian territory.