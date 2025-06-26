MAGA Rift Deepens: Greene Rebukes Republicans Backing War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has sharply criticized members of her own party for supporting US involvement in the escalating "Israeli" war on Iran, accusing them of betraying the “America First” principles they claim to uphold.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene declared that “everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it because it was popular,” suggesting a growing rift within the Trump-aligned Republican base over foreign policy.

Greene expressed opposition to what she sees as unconditional support for foreign wars, particularly in the Middle East, warning that US military involvement in the current "Israeli" war on Iran could have disastrous consequences.

“Anyone slobbering for the US to become fully involved in the 'Israel'/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she wrote, calling such positions “disgusting".

She emphasized that the war could escalate far beyond the region, potentially drawing in BRICS nations and NATO.

“This one will quickly engulf the Middle East, BRICS, and NATO,” she warned, arguing that real “America First” advocates support peace over military intervention.

In what could be interpreted as a veiled critique of President Donald Trump and his allies, Greene condemned those who prioritize foreign interests over domestic issues.

Though Greene reaffirmed her support for the military, she insisted that US forces should be focused on defending American borders and communities, not waging wars overseas.

The Georgia congresswoman, known for her controversial statements, positioned her remarks as a rational call for global peace and economic cooperation, not isolationism.

Greene’s comments underscore growing divisions within the MAGA movement.