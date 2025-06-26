Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

MAGA Rift Deepens: Greene Rebukes Republicans Backing War on Iran

MAGA Rift Deepens: Greene Rebukes Republicans Backing War on Iran
folder_openUnited States access_time 10 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has sharply criticized members of her own party for supporting US involvement in the escalating "Israeli" war on Iran, accusing them of betraying the “America First” principles they claim to uphold.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene declared that “everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it because it was popular,” suggesting a growing rift within the Trump-aligned Republican base over foreign policy.

Greene expressed opposition to what she sees as unconditional support for foreign wars, particularly in the Middle East, warning that US military involvement in the current "Israeli" war on Iran could have disastrous consequences.

“Anyone slobbering for the US to become fully involved in the 'Israel'/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” she wrote, calling such positions “disgusting".

She emphasized that the war could escalate far beyond the region, potentially drawing in BRICS nations and NATO.

“This one will quickly engulf the Middle East, BRICS, and NATO,” she warned, arguing that real “America First” advocates support peace over military intervention.

In what could be interpreted as a veiled critique of President Donald Trump and his allies, Greene condemned those who prioritize foreign interests over domestic issues.

Though Greene reaffirmed her support for the military, she insisted that US forces should be focused on defending American borders and communities, not waging wars overseas.

The Georgia congresswoman, known for her controversial statements, positioned her remarks as a rational call for global peace and economic cooperation, not isolationism.

Greene’s comments underscore growing divisions within the MAGA movement.

republicans USCongress UnitedStates MAGA

Comments

  1. Related News
MAGA Rift Deepens: Greene Rebukes Republicans Backing War on Iran

MAGA Rift Deepens: Greene Rebukes Republicans Backing War on Iran

10 days ago
‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

‘Peacekeeper’ Kills Bystander During ‘No Kings’ Protest in Salt Lake City

10 days ago
Minnesota Lawmaker Killed in Political Attack, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

Minnesota Lawmaker Killed in Political Attack, Suspect Captured After Manhunt

10 days ago
US Gave “Israel” 100s of Laser-Guided Missiles Knowing They Would Be Used Against Iran

US Gave “Israel” 100s of Laser-Guided Missiles Knowing They Would Be Used Against Iran

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot