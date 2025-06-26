Sanctioned, Infiltrated, Yet Unbroken: Iran’s Costly Fight Against a Shielded Adversary

By Javeed Ali

Indeed, there is no question that Iran has suffered significant losses among its loyal warriors, while “Israel” has experienced minimal casualties. Several factors contribute to this situation.

Firstly, “Israel” enjoys the support of nearly all nations worldwide, which enhances the strength and effectiveness of its intelligence agency, Mossad. This backing has enabled their operatives to successfully carry out assassinations of numerous Iranian military leaders and scientists.

Secondly, Iran adheres to the principles of war ethics, striving to avoid civilian casualties. They focus on targeting military and government facilities, while the media restrictions in “Israel” obscure the true extent of “Israeli” military losses. The media blackout in Israel complicates our understanding of the actual casualties they face.

Thirdly, Iran is engaged in this conflict largely on its own, despite the presence of numerous CIA and Mossad agents operating within and outside its borders.

Lastly, Iran continues to fight this war while grappling with severe financial sanctions that further complicate their efforts. Despite these challenges, Iran is achieving much with limited resources and under difficult circumstances. It is important to recognize that among Muslim nations, Iran offers a glimmer of hope when many others have let us down.