South African Flood Disaster Claims 88 Lives, Rescue Efforts Ongoing

By Staff, Agencies

At least 88 people have been confirmed dead following severe flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, with emergency crews still searching for those missing after last week’s devastating winter storm.

The storm unleashed torrential rainfall across the largely rural province, leading to swollen rivers, submerged roads and widespread destruction. The town of Mthatha was hit hardest, with dozens of homes swept away and residents stranded or missing, according to News24.

Authorities have declared Thursday, June 19, a provincial day of mourning to honor the victims, with a memorial set to take place in Decoligny Village near Mthatha. As of Saturday night, officials reported that 56 of the deceased had been identified and returned to their families.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane urged citizens to report any missing persons from flood-affected regions dating back to around June 10. He also warned the public to avoid unnecessary travel through mountainous or flood-prone areas and to report damaged infrastructure or downed power lines.

More than 38 people have been rescued so far, according to the South African Police Service, while search and recovery operations continue across the region.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on Friday and promised a full investigation into whether a nearby dam contributed to the scale of the disaster. Officials described a powerful surge of water—up to four meters high—that tore through communities, leveling homes and taking lives.

In a statement on social media, Ramaphosa linked the deadly floods to climate change, which he said is increasingly causing extreme weather events, loss of life, and infrastructure damage. He emphasized the government’s responsibility to support citizens in times of crisis.

While South Africa’s winter—lasting from May to August—often brings snowfall and freezing temperatures, scientists say climate change is intensifying rainfall patterns, increasing the country’s vulnerability to flooding.