Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations condemned a deadly “Israeli” attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] facility, which killed and injured several media staff.

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed solidarity with the institution and denounced the strike as part of a broader campaign to silence resistance voices and suppress the truth.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah’s Media Relations strongly condemns the vile Zionist crime that targeted the building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB], resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several innocent media professionals and staff. We express our full solidarity with the institution, its leadership, and its personnel, and we extend our deepest condolences to the martyrs who ascended as a result of this aggression, asking God to grant the wounded a speedy recovery.

This brutal attack is part of a systematic campaign of terrorism aimed at silencing the free, resistant voice, erasing the image of truth and justice, and extinguishing the uprising of the faithful, conscious Iranian people who stand by their leadership. It is a clear indication of the enemy’s fear of the glaring truth that free peoples around the world are now recognizing more clearly than ever.

We are confident that this cowardly crime will not succeed in weakening the resolve of Iranian media or its principled and honorable message. Rather, it will only strengthen its determination to continue exposing the crimes and savagery of this malignant cancer.

We call on all media institutions, professional associations, unions, and human rights organizations—both Arab and international—to condemn this inhumane Zionist crime and to exert pressure to stop the repeated attacks on media outlets and journalists.