Hezbollah MP Al-Moussawi: “Israeli” Strike on Iranian Media a War Crime Backed by the West

By Al-Ahed News

In response to the “Israeli” airstrike on the headquarters of Iranian state media in Tehran, Member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Ibrahim Al- Moussawi, head of the Media and Telecommunications Parliamentary Committee, issued a scathing condemnation.

The attack, carried out by “Israeli” aircraft, struck a civilian facility and resulted in multiple casualties among media personnel.

He described the attack as a “blatant criminal aggression” against a civilian institution and held both the US and Western powers accountable for enabling such crimes by granting “Israel” impunity.

Al-Mousawi strongly condemned the strike, labeling it a “premeditated crime” against an institution that houses only “civilian media workers.” He emphasized that the targeting of non-military infrastructure is a clear “violation of all international conventions and human rights charters”.

He warned that such criminal behavior reflects the “deeply-rooted criminal nature” of the “Israeli” entity, which he accused of operating “without any regard for international accountability or legal norms”.

He asserted that this pattern of aggression continues only because of the “green light from the United States and the protective Western cover” that grants “Israel” “a shield of impunity”.

In that context, Al-Mousawi declared that “Washington and Western capitals are full and real partners in the crimes and tragedies caused by the ‘Israeli’ enemy”.

He called on the international community, human rights organizations and press freedom advocates to fulfill their “moral and legal responsibilities” by “expressing solidarity with the targeted media institutions and professionals, condemning this criminal assault and taking action to hold ‘Israel’ accountable”.

Al-Mousawi concluded by offering “deepest condolences and highest salutations” to the Iranian media sector, extending sympathy to the families of the martyrs, prayers for the wounded, and unwavering solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing it “victory, dignity and triumph.”