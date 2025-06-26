Truthful Promise III Hurts the “Israeli” Entity… Will Netanyahu Regret His Aggression?

By Charles Abi Nader

Lebanon – Iran responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, launched in three successive waves, to the Zionist aggression that targeted it on Friday, June 13, 2025. The missiles poured down like a storm—as described by “Israeli” media—striking “Tel Aviv” and numerous other cities in occupied Palestine. According to enemy radio, the strikes caused unprecedented destruction and dozens of casualties.

Iran waited about sixteen hours before responding to the “Israeli” strike. While its retaliation was inevitable, Iranian officials made that clear from the outset. Unlike the surprise “Israeli” attack carried out under American cover, Iran demonstrated strength in leadership and control. Through the precision of its missiles, drones and intelligence, it affirmed its strategic position and robust military capabilities.

The “Israeli” strike may have been painful for Iran, especially with the martyrdom of several civilians and key commanders of the Revolutionary Guard and the Iranian Army—some killed in their command posts, others assassinated while at home with their families. Yet for the Islamic Republic, this is a familiar path—an expected cost in the ongoing revolution and resistance against the Zionist enemy.

On the other hand, the “Israeli” joy was short-lived. Netanyahu was preparing to boast about the results of his strike when the Iranian response struck like thunder. New, previously unknown types of missiles targeted deep inside “Tel Aviv”—hitting the Ministry of War, intelligence centers, major military bases in the north, airbases in the Negev and other key sites. The strike was powerful, accurate and pierced through both “Israeli” and American defense systems, despite being on high alert.

It may still be too early to fully assess the outcomes of this exceptional confrontation—or war—between Iran and the occupation entity. No clear timeline for resolution exists, especially after Iran announced that this was only the first of many well-planned and organized rounds. Meanwhile, “Israel” acknowledges the uncertainty ahead, admitting that this conflict is unlike anything it has faced before. What is certain, however, is that Netanyahu has dragged his entity into an unknown quagmire—one with no foreseeable exit.

More importantly, this aggression—which was intended to sabotage negotiations with Iran and force it to give up its missile and nuclear programs—has now, after Iran’s powerful and undeniable response, opened the door to a more balanced negotiation. Tehran will accept nothing less than official recognition from both the US and “Israel” of its right to pursue a peaceful, scientific nuclear program.