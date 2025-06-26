Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

“Israel’s” Economy Crumbles Under Fire: Iran’s Response Deepens Crisis

9 days ago
By Abir Qanso

In just 48 hours, “Israel” has faced over $1.5 billion in losses due to the war with Iran, with military spending now reaching $733 million daily.

As the confrontation escalates, the worst may still lie ahead.

