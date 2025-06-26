- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel’s” Economy Crumbles Under Fire: Iran’s Response Deepens Crisis
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 9 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Abir Qanso
In just 48 hours, “Israel” has faced over $1.5 billion in losses due to the war with Iran, with military spending now reaching $733 million daily.
As the confrontation escalates, the worst may still lie ahead.
Comments
- Related News