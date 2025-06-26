“We’re Living in Terror”: “Israeli” Settlers Describe Night of Iranian Missile Strikes

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” newspaper “‘Israel’ Hayom” reported that missile launches from Iran toward “Israel” resumed in the early hours of Monday, with over 100 ballistic missiles fired.

The newspaper explained: “Direct hits led to the collapse of buildings and caused numerous injuries. More than 40 settlers were wounded in the overnight bombardment, three of them critically. So far, five deaths have been reported.”

The newspaper published testimonies from individuals who were present at various strike sites. These included:

A settler from central “Israel” who was present at one of the explosion sites said, “The entire neighborhood shook—multi-story buildings. Everyone was up on their feet. The whole area was crowded with ambulances.”

Mark, an “Israeli” settler and coffee shop owner in the central region for 20 years, said, “I heard the explosion even though I live about two kilometers from the blast site. Suddenly, I received a call telling me that my coffee shop had been hit. We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

Another “Israeli” woman, whose building collapsed due to a direct hit from an Iranian missile, said, “The building we lived in completely collapsed. Everything here is shattered. All the buildings are destroyed.”

Abraham, an “Israeli” settler living in the “Gush Dan” settlement, said, “We heard the siren… We realized there wasn’t enough time to get down, so we entered the inner room and read the ‘Psalms of David.’ Then we heard a massive blast. Yesterday, I had prepared the emergency flashlight in the living room. I thought maybe there would be a power outage in the area. I managed to search through the dust and debris in the house for the flashlight, which lit up the place. We managed to put our shoes on, place the kippahs on our heads, and then we went downstairs and saw our neighbors. We all came down in panic, some with minor injuries.”

Jordan, who has lived in the “Israeli” settlements for six years and whose residence was damaged, said, “We were in the fortified room. We didn’t expect anything to happen, but suddenly there was a jarring tremor. I don’t know where it came from. Not much of the apartment was left. All the apartments exploded, and the windows shattered. We were in the fortified room.”

Guy, an “Israeli” settler living in a building that was directly hit by a missile, said, “We received a warning early in the morning. We went down to the shelters, then we heard a massive blast. We started helping our neighbors. Our entire house exploded, the whole building exploded—everything fell apart. Fortunately, we managed to get out. A day before, the school principal gave us keys to the shelter to use in case of emergency. We opened the shelter door today to get in, and by a huge miracle, we hadn’t gone there yet. The neighborhood’s shelter is spacious but neglected. No one sleeps there… There were horrific blasts. The windows and our home here entirely collapsed. The entire building collapsed.”

He continued, “All the doors were completely shattered. Everything fell. There was a massive blast here. I don’t think it will be possible to live here anymore.”

Lidor, an “Israeli” settler living in the central region, said, “We were in the shelter, just a few meters away from the explosion. We felt it intensely even inside the shelter. We realized it had occurred nearby, and we ran here. One of the workers in a nearby store, who also lives very close, had his building hit directly. Everyone was rescued. There was intense panic and significant property damage, but everyone is okay.”

A paramedic from “Magen David Adom” [Red Star of David] said, “We’re dealing with a 20-story building that has suffered extensive damage, along with significant destruction to neighboring buildings and the street.”