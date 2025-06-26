Attack on Iran’s Media: “Israel” Bombs IRIB Building in New War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupying entity carried out a fresh act of aggression on Monday by targeting one of the buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] in Tehran.

The attack, involving at least four bombs, struck the central building housing IRIB’s news department, while a live news broadcast was underway.

The transmission was briefly interrupted before Hassan Abedini, IRIB’s news director and deputy for political affairs, appeared on air to condemn the terrorist crime.

At the time of the attack, news anchor Sahar Emami was presenting the news. Despite the building trembling under the first strike, she stood her ground and continued the broadcast.

“Allah o Akbar” [God is Great], she proclaimed, drawing global attention to the heinous war crime committed by the Zionist entity against Iran’s national broadcaster.

Moments later, another blast filled the studio with smoke and dust, forcing her to evacuate. She returned shortly after to join Abedini and share her harrowing experience.

“If I die, others will take my place and expose your crimes to the world,” she declared, looking straight into the camera with resolute courage and composure.

While the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, insiders report that several journalists inside the building were injured in the bombing.

"Israel’s" war ministry promptly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the aggression on the state broadcaster as a “war crime” and called on the United Nations to take immediate action against the Zionist entity.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the attack and urged the international community to hold the occupying entity accountable for its assault on the media.

“The world is watching: targeting Iran’s news agency #IRIB’s office during a live broadcast is a wicked act of war crime,” Baghaei wrote on X.

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] also condemned the bombing of the IRIB news building, labeling it “inhuman, criminal, and a terrorist act.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled by 'Israel’s' bombing of Iran’s state TV channel while live on air.”

“'Israel’s' killing, with impunity, of almost 200 journalists in Gaza has emboldened it to target media elsewhere in the region,” Sara Qudah, the West Asia representative for CPJ, said in a statement after the attack on an IRIB building.