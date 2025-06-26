“Israel” Enforces Media Blackout as Iranian Missiles Hit Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

As Iran launched the ninth phase of its military retaliation—Operation Truthful Promise III—late Monday, “Israeli” authorities responded by imposing a broad media blackout.

Reports indicate that live aerial footage over cities like “Tel Aviv” and Haifa, lit up by Iranian missile and drone strikes, was suddenly cut by the entity.

Western media outlets, including US-based CNN, followed suit, halting live broadcasts from several locations across the “Israeli”-occupied territories. Additionally, livestreams on YouTube and Instagram showing skies under strike were swiftly removed, deepening the information suppression.

Inside the occupied territories, the crackdown intensified. “Israeli” media confirmed that several local and foreign journalists were arrested for filming the strikes. The “Israeli” military had previously warned that recording or sharing footage of incoming attacks would be treated as “aiding the enemy during wartime.”

Since Friday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] Aerospace Division has launched nine waves of Operation Truthful Promise III, hitting strategic and sensitive “Israeli” military sites. On Monday, missiles struck command and control centers using advanced tactics and intelligence systems, which IRG credits to the legacy of its martyred commanders.

On Sunday, Iranian drones and missiles targeted Haifa’s fighter jet fuel production and energy infrastructure. Analysts say the IRG’s precision strikes have significantly damaged the entity’s image, exposing military weaknesses and shattering its aura of invincibility—prompting the sweeping media blackout to prevent further reputational damage.