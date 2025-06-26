Trump Warns “Everyone” To Flee Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has issued a cryptic warning on Truth Social, urging “everyone” to leave the Iranian capital as soon as possible, without confirming whether Washington will intervene in the ongoing tit-for-tat hostilities between "Israel" and Iran.

“Everyone needs to evacuate Tehran immediately!” Trump wrote on Monday evening, as the conflict entered its fifth day, without elaborating on where the city’s roughly 10 million residents should go.

Trump earlier insisted that the US “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran” but warned Tehran of retaliation “at levels never seen before” if it targets American assets in the region.

He declined to clarify what might trigger US military involvement, telling reporters on Monday: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Earlier in the day, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the deployment of additional “defensive capabilities” to the Middle East, without disclosing which military assets were sent over the weekend.

“Protecting US forces is our top priority, and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth posted on X.

According to Military Watch Magazine, the US has reportedly sent more than 30 aerial refueling tankers across the Atlantic toward the Middle East.

The outlet described the buildup as “unprecedented,” suggesting it could signal broader US involvement in the "Israeli" aggression on Iran.

"Israel" has reportedly asked the US to participate directly in strikes on Iran.

The "Israeli" Air Force lacks the bunker-buster bombs required to destroy Iran’s heavily fortified underground nuclear sites, but Washington could supply them, Axios reported Saturday, citing "Israeli" officials.

Netanyahu has refused to rule out an attempt to claim Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, telling ABC News on Monday: “It’s going to end the conflict.”

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its nuclear program is peaceful and has accused “Israel” of undermining diplomatic efforts with the US.

“Iran did NOT begin this war and has no interest in perpetuating bloodshed. But we will proudly fight to the last drop of blood to protect our land,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X on Monday.

He warned that “getting the US mired in the Mother of Forever Wars” would destroy any chance of a diplomatic solution.