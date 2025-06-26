“Israelis” Escape from The Occupied Palestinian Territories

By Staff, Agencies

Secretly, without supervision, paying thousands of shekels, more people are fleeing the "Israeli" entity via Cyprus using private yachts.

With the skies closed, hundreds of "Israeli" settler have joined groups that provide them with alternative escape routes. None of them is willing to be identified by their real name, and nearly all say they are leaving out of desperation. Even those willing to pay the cost, according to the captains, must be prepared for serious hardships.

In recent days, the "Herzliya" marina has turned into a small terminal. From seven in the morning, individuals—mostly alone, sometimes couples or families—come here to flee the "Israeli" entity.

After the start of "Israel’s" attack on Iran, which took place on the morning of June 13, Iran immediately launched painful retaliatory strikes against "Israel". These strikes were somewhat more intense than what "Israel" had anticipated.

“Israeli” settlers, many of whom hold the citizenship of another country, now consider the “Israeli” entity to be an increasingly unsafe place to live, and they are trying to save themselves from this situation by fleeing before it’s too late.