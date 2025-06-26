“Israeli” War Exhibits Covered at Paris Air Show, Entity Cries “Anti-Semitism”

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity lashed out at France on Monday after several of its weapons manufacturers were blocked from openly displaying their military hardware at the Paris Air Show.

The move came after French officials enforced restrictions on the promotion of “offensive weapons,” particularly those tied to the ongoing assault on Gaza.

Following government orders, Paris Air Show organizers placed black partitions around stands belonging to “Israeli” arms giants like Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael, Elbit Systems, UVision and Aeronautics. These companies were found to have violated an agreement prohibiting displays of weapons used in aggression, especially in Gaza.

Reports indicate that air-to-surface munitions and drone models were among the covered items. However, a few smaller “Israeli” booths without overt weapons remained visible, along with the booth representing the entity’s War Ministry.

The French Foreign Ministry stood by its decision, noting that while France supports “Israel’s” basic military capabilities, it draws the line at promoting tools of occupation and war crimes on French soil. Paris has provided assistance to “Israel,” including support for the Iron Dome system, but said displaying Gaza-related weapons is unacceptable.

In predictable fashion, the “Israeli” entity responded with accusations of “anti-Semitism,” a common tactic used to deflect from growing international scrutiny. Its War Ministry went as far as claiming France was trying to shield its own weapons manufacturers from competition, though the ban applied only to offensive weapons violating the event's agreements.

“Israeli” President Isaac Herzog escalated the rhetoric further, likening the measure to “creating an ‘Israeli’ ghetto,” while ignoring the global outcry over the entity’s ongoing massacres in Gaza and its war with Iran.

The Paris Air Show, hosting over 2,400 defense and aerospace firms from 48 countries, has become the latest arena for pushback against the normalization of “Israeli” military aggression. The backlash arrives amid escalating “Israeli” strikes on Iran, which Tehran says have killed over 220 people—most of them civilians.

The entity’s attempt to spin justified accountability as anti-Semitism reveals once again how it exploits identity politics to shield its war machine from criticism.