Iran’s Araghchi Urges Europe to Condemn “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

In a joint phone call with the foreign ministers of the three European countries and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest developments concerning "Israel’s" aggression against Iran.

During the call, Araghchi referred to "Israel’s" blatant attacks on Iran, including strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities, economic infrastructure, military bases, and residential areas.

He stressed that all UN member states, particularly those on the UN Security Council, have a responsibility to confront this aggression and stop "Israel’s" crimes.

He described the "Israeli" attacks during ongoing negotiations as an “unprecedented blow to diplomacy” and urged European countries to recognize the reality as it is and explicitly condemn "Israel’s" aggression.

Araghchi underlined that Iran’s legitimate defense in response to the attacks will continue decisively. He held "Israel" — and its backers and apologists — responsible for any further escalation of the conflict.

He added that there is no doubt "Israel" launched this war against the Iranian people with the support, coordination, and backing of the United States. “We hold the US responsible for this situation and complicit in the crimes committed,” Araghchi said.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, Araghchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never left the negotiating table. However, at this point, the priority is an effective and deterrent response to the aggression.

The three European countries and the EU foreign policy chief expressed regret over the current situation and condolences for the loss of lives during "Israel’s" attacks. They stressed the importance of diplomacy to reduce tensions and declared their readiness to play a role in this regard.