Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

IRG Unveils New Offensive Drone, Imam Khamenei Says “Conquest Imminent”

IRG Unveils New Offensive Drone, Imam Khamenei Says “Conquest Imminent”
folder_openIran access_time 9 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei voiced unwavering confidence in victory, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] unveiled a new offensive [kamikaze] drone on Monday.

In a post on X social media platform, Imam Khamenei cited the Quranic verse “Help from Allah and an imminent conquest” (61:13).

His Eminence expressed hope and conviction that triumph against the Islamic Republic’s enemies is near.

Meanwhile, the IRG Aerospace Force unveiled its newest unmanned offensive drone used for kamikaze operations against hostile targets, on Monday, dubbed Shahed-107.

Images of Shahed-107 indicate that it is equipped with a piston engine that allows the aircraft to fly at a range of over 1,500 kilometers, Tasnim news agency reported.

Photos came out recently showing an Iranian drone similar to Shahed-107 approaching the "Israeli" entity’s Arrow 3 air defense missile system over the occupied territories, according to reports.

If verified, it would prove the new Iranian drone’s ability to penetrate the Zionist entity's multi-layered air defense systems during the Islamic Republic retaliatory strikes against the Zionist entity which has been since June 13 launching brutal aggression on Iran.

The employment of a swarm of Shahed-107 drones can cause significant harm to the Zionist entity's air defense capabilities.

Israel Iran ImamKhamenei IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Unveils New Offensive Drone, Imam Khamenei Says “Conquest Imminent”

IRG Unveils New Offensive Drone, Imam Khamenei Says “Conquest Imminent”

9 days ago
Iran’s Araghchi Urges Europe to Condemn “Israeli” Aggression

Iran’s Araghchi Urges Europe to Condemn “Israeli” Aggression

9 days ago
Attack on Iran’s Media: “Israel” Bombs IRIB Building in New War Crime

Attack on Iran’s Media: “Israel” Bombs IRIB Building in New War Crime

9 days ago
Iran IAEA Envoy Says Commitment to NPT Contingent Upon Developments

Iran IAEA Envoy Says Commitment to NPT Contingent Upon Developments

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot