IRG Unveils New Offensive Drone, Imam Khamenei Says “Conquest Imminent”

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei voiced unwavering confidence in victory, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] unveiled a new offensive [kamikaze] drone on Monday.

In a post on X social media platform, Imam Khamenei cited the Quranic verse “Help from Allah and an imminent conquest” (61:13).

His Eminence expressed hope and conviction that triumph against the Islamic Republic’s enemies is near.

Meanwhile, the IRG Aerospace Force unveiled its newest unmanned offensive drone used for kamikaze operations against hostile targets, on Monday, dubbed Shahed-107.

Images of Shahed-107 indicate that it is equipped with a piston engine that allows the aircraft to fly at a range of over 1,500 kilometers, Tasnim news agency reported.

Photos came out recently showing an Iranian drone similar to Shahed-107 approaching the "Israeli" entity’s Arrow 3 air defense missile system over the occupied territories, according to reports.

If verified, it would prove the new Iranian drone’s ability to penetrate the Zionist entity's multi-layered air defense systems during the Islamic Republic retaliatory strikes against the Zionist entity which has been since June 13 launching brutal aggression on Iran.

The employment of a swarm of Shahed-107 drones can cause significant harm to the Zionist entity's air defense capabilities.